Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What a life-saver this could be! 😅

Supermarkets have altered hours on a bank holiday.

UberEats customers can get groceries delivered.

Just because a supermarket is closed to customers, it doesn’t mean you can’t get supplies.

Have you ever found yourself needing a few groceries on a bank holiday only to realise the shops are shut. It can be easy to get caught out, especially if you haven’t double checked the holiday hours.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However if you find yourself in that scenario, worry not because you may be able to get deliveries through UberEats. Even if you physically can’t go into the supermarket yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how does that work and what can you expect on the bank holiday? Here’s all you need to know:

Can you get supermarket delivery if the shop is closed?

If you look up a shop in the UberEats app it will have the opening times, similar to if you are ordering from a restaurant or takeout vendor. The delivery hours may be different than the supermarkets usual hours - meaning you can still get supplies delivered despite the store being physically closed to customers.

For example, using York where I am based, the big Waitrose in the city closes at 9pm on weekdays, 8pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. However on the UberEats app, you can get deliveries until 10.30pm every day (at least that is what the app has as the opening hours).

So in the case of Waitrose at least, you can still get groceries delivered straight to your door if the shop is shut. Which may just be perfect if you are caught out by altered hours over the bank holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UberEats delivery rider. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images | Getty Images

Does UberEats still deliver groceries on the bank holiday?

Yes, you can still get groceries delivered on the UberEats app on a bank holiday. You will need to check the exact hours where you live and it differs depending on the shop.

But supermarkets that are available on the app include Waitrose, Morrisons and Morrisons Daily, Co-Op, Sainsbury's Local and even Boots, the pharmacy. The opening hours for each will be listed in your UberEats app.

Why do supermarkets change hours on a bank holiday?

It is not just grocery shops that have altered hours - or even shut completely - on a bank holiday, high street stores will likely close earlier and banks are closed. And of course, you may be off work as your office/ place of work is shut for the day.

The law doesn’t specifically dictate which hours stores can open on a bank holiday - except for Easter Sunday and Christmas Day - but shops tend to mirror the Sunday trading hours. Introduced in 1994, it allowed stores in England and Wales to sell goods on Sundays but at reduced hours - prior to that, buying and selling was illegal on the last day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can you get the UberEats app?

The app can be downloaded from all the major application stores on your phone - whether that be the App Store for iPhone/ iPad or Google Play for Android devices.

Should shops be allowed to open on a bank holiday? Let us know in the comments below.