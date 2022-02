The latest 34 Bassetlaw establishments food hygiene ratings

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Butty Barn at Brewery House, Eastgate, Worksop; rated on February 15

Five-star food hygiene ratings have been handed out to 34 Bassetlaw establishments.

• Rated 5: Fred's Cantonese Restaurant at 35 Grove Street, Retford; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Taste at 2 New Street, Retford; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Harry's Coffee House at Zest, 6 Chapelgate, Retford; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Glasshouse Ltd at 3 Jubilee Courtyard, Retford; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Cafe Delight at 79 Bridge Street, Worksop; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Markham Moor KFC at Shell Services, East Markham; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Captain Jack's Adventure at Captain Jack'S Play Centre, Chancery Lane, Retford; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Kidz Hub Ltd at Unit A, Harworth Park Industrial, Blyth Road, Harworth; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Dunkin at Unit 1, Harland Way, Worksop; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Torworth Grange Farmshop & Lakes at Torworth Grange Farmshop And Lakes, Great North Road, Torworth; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Mollie Rocker Bakery at Unit C, Buttermarket House, Exchange Street, Retford; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 11 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Roman's Rest at Romans Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Red Hart Hotel at Bawtry Road, Blyth, Worksop; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak, Main Street, North Leverton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Gate Inn at 40 Town Street, Sutton Cum Lound; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Chequers Inn at Chequers Inn, Blyth Road, Ranby; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Harworth and Bircotes Sports And Social Club, Scrooby Road, Bircotes; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Retford & Worksop Boat Club, Clayworth Common, Clayworth; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: White Swan Inn at High Street, Blyth, Worksop; rated on January 7

• Rated 5: King Edward VII at Ryton Street, Worksop; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: The Lock Keeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Welbeck Sailing Club at Park Lodge, Main Street, Norton; rated on December 8

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 16 Churchgate, Retford; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Sea Queen Fish Bar, Essex Road, Bircotes; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Royal Catch at 2 The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Pronto Pizza at 8 Ryton Street, Worksop; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 49 Sandringham Road, Retford; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Subway at Little Chef, East Markham; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: McDonalds, High Grounds Road, Rhodesia; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Ranskill Fish and Chips, Station Road, Ranskill; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Hong Kong Chef at 25 Station Street, Misterton; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Misterton Pizza and Kebab House at 5 High Street, Misterton; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: Lucky Days at 20 Bridgegate, Retford; rated on January 12