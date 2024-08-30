Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s transforming of Homebase will create 1,000 new jobs across the UK 🛒

Sainsbury’s is set to purchase 10 Homebase stores and convert them into supermarkets

The acquisition of the properties is expected to be finalised next month, and will , create around 1,000 jobs

The project will involve an investment of approximately £130 million

The conversion will add about 235,000 square feet of new retail space

New supermarkets will be located in key target areas across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland

The first converted store is expected to open next summer

A major UK supermarket has agreed to purchase 10 Homebase stores, which will be transformed into supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s move is anticipated to create around 1,000 jobs, and the supermarket chain expects to finalise the acquisition of the leasehold properties next month.

Sainsbury’s estimates that the project will require an investment of around £130 million, which includes the cost of acquiring the leases and refurbishing the new stores.

The converted stores will contribute approximately 235,000 square feet of additional retail space for Sainsbury’s.

The first of these supermarkets is slated to open next summer, with all conversions expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Where will the new Sainsbury’s stores be?

The new supermarkets will be located in “key target areas” for the company’s expansion across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Homebase stores Sainsbury’s is acquiring are:

Homebase Birmingham Sutton Coldfield

Homebase Bromsgrove

Homebase Cromer

Homebase Derry/Londonderry

Homebase Fareham

Homebase Inverurie

Homebase Lowestoft

Homebase Newark

Homebase Omagh

Homebase Rugby

Is Homebase closing down?

The Homebase stores being acquired by Sainsbury's are existing, operational Homebase locations that will be closed and converted into supermarkets.

Sainsbury's is purchasing the leasehold properties specifically for this purpose, and these Homebase stores will cease to operate as home improvement retailers and will be transformed into Sainsbury's supermarkets instead.

There is no indication that Homebase as a wider business is closing down. The sale of these 10 stores appears to be a strategic decision by to offload specific locations, and Homebase will continue to operate other stores across the UK

Simon Roberts, chief executive of the supermarket group, said: “Sainsbury’s food business continues to go from strength to strength as we push ahead with our Next Level Sainsbury’s plan.

“We have the best combination of value and quality in the market and that’s winning us customers from all our key competitors and driving consistent growth in volume market share.

“We want to build on this momentum which is why we are growing our supermarket footprint.

“Our ambition is to be customers’ first choice for food and these new stores will showcase some of the best that Sainsbury’s supermarkets have to offer to even more communities around the country.”

