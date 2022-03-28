Pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates to perform at Ours Bar and Lounge in Creswell

Gareth Gates will be performing at Ours - Bar and Lounge, in Creswell on Saturday April 2.

Fans from as far away as Dudley, Bolton, Birmingham and Newcastle are set to descend on the village pub for an evening of live music, which is free to attend.

Owner Lee Mills said the business is the most successful it has been in seven years and is recovering from the pandemic, now serving an average of 400 customers a week.

He said he wants the pub to be a place where people can eat, drink and enjoy entertainment and hopes the event will show customers that the pub is worthy of their support.

Mr Mills said: “Booking Gareth Gates, who has never performed in a pub, is my way of saying to everyone, ‘get up off the sofa, get dressed and come for a night out.’

"A flyer will drop through the letter boxes of 10,000 homes throughout Creswell and the surrounding villages this week.

“This is to ensure that the whole area knows we are pulling out all the stops to create a pub worthy of their effort and support.

"As Gareth had already advertised the gig on his own website before my advertising started, the Ibis Hotel up the road has already taken room bookings for people coming from Dudley, Bolton, Crewe, Birmingham and Newcastle.

"Clearly the pub is not big enough to recoup the investment on the night but sometimes you have to look at what’s further down the garden path.”

For more information visit www.oursbarandlounge.co.uk, https://www.facebook.com/ourscreswell or call 01909 307976.