Kids Zone, Albion Close, Worksop will open on Monday, May 17. Fixed bookable sessions are available as follows; Monday - 3.30pm to 6pm; Tuesday - CLOSED; Wednesday to Friday - 9.30am to 11.45am, 12.15pm to 2.30pm, and 3.30pm to 6pm; Saturday and Sunday 9.30am to 11.45am and 12.15pm to 2.30pm. Further opening hours will be introduced on later dates and it will be open all week during Half Term w/c May 31. Two households can mix per table (max four per table); face coverings must be worn whilst in the play centre and not consuming food or drink and social distancing rules remain in place.

Play centres within a short drive of Worksop opening from May 17 onwards

Families across the region will be looking forward to play centres reopening from Monday, May 17.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 14th May 2021, 2:11 pm

Play centres are among the businesses allowed to open as lockdown restrictions ease further.

Here are some within a short drive from Worksop.

1. My Playful World, Tuxford

My Playful World, in Tuxford. The new play centre opens its doors for the first time on Monday. May 17. Sessions run throughout the week (except Wednesdays), at the following times 9:30am-11am, 11:30am-1pm, 1:30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5pm (Monday, Tuesday and Saturday). Families are urged to pre-book to guarantee a place and avoid disappointment. No walk-ins accepted.

3. Captain Jack's Adventure, Retford

Captain Jack's Adventure, Retford is reopening on Monday May 17.Booking is now available through the website. Sessions are now 10-2.30pm weekdays and 3-6pm Tuesday to Fridat to allow for ventilation and cleaning between and on a weekend it’s 10-12.30pm and 1-5pm. Booking is limited.

