Play centres within a short drive of Worksop opening from May 17 onwards

Play centres are among the businesses allowed to open as lockdown restrictions ease further.

Here are some within a short drive from Worksop.

If you would like your play centre to appear on our list please email [email protected]

My Playful World, Tuxford. The new play centre opens its doors for the first time on Monday. May 17. Sessions run throughout the week (except Wednesdays), at the following times 9:30am-11am, 11:30am-1pm, 1:30pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5pm (Monday, Tuesday and Saturday). Families are urged to pre-book to guarantee a place and avoid disappointment. No walk-ins accepted.

Captain Jack's Adventure, Retford is reopening on Monday May 17.Booking is now available through the website. Sessions are now 10-2.30pm weekdays and 3-6pm Tuesday to Fridat to allow for ventilation and cleaning between and on a weekend it's 10-12.30pm and 1-5pm. Booking is limited.

