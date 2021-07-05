Pictures from the North Notts Food Fest in Worksop at the weekend.

Pictures from the North Notts Food Fest in Worksop

The rain failed to dampen spirits at a food festival in Worksop on Saturday.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:29 am

North Notts BID’s annual North Notts FoodFest returned to the old market square.

The free event featured live demonstrations by celebrity chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef winner Laurence Henry - as well as a variety of events and artisan food market stalls run by local vendors.

The historic Carroll Brothers fish and chip van also made a return selling coal-fired chips to hungry visitors.

The event is the latest in Bassetlaw which are aimed at providing communities with local outdoor entertainment over the summer months as lockdown restrictions ease.

1. Food stalls

Food stalls lining the Old Market Square, in Worksop for the North Notts FoodFest on Saturday.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo

2. Vintage coal-fired chip van

The historic Carroll Brothers fish and chip van made a return to Worksop as part of the festival.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo

3. Celebrity line-up

Worksop mayor Tony Eaton with TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo

4. A wet start

The early morning rain failed to dampen the spirits of visitors.

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 2