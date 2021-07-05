Pictures from the North Notts Food Fest in Worksop

North Notts BID’s annual North Notts FoodFest returned to the old market square.

The free event featured live demonstrations by celebrity chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef winner Laurence Henry - as well as a variety of events and artisan food market stalls run by local vendors.

The historic Carroll Brothers fish and chip van also made a return selling coal-fired chips to hungry visitors.

The event is the latest in Bassetlaw which are aimed at providing communities with local outdoor entertainment over the summer months as lockdown restrictions ease.

