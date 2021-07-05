Pictures from the North Notts Food Fest in Worksop
The rain failed to dampen spirits at a food festival in Worksop on Saturday.
North Notts BID’s annual North Notts FoodFest returned to the old market square.
The free event featured live demonstrations by celebrity chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef winner Laurence Henry - as well as a variety of events and artisan food market stalls run by local vendors.
The historic Carroll Brothers fish and chip van also made a return selling coal-fired chips to hungry visitors.
The event is the latest in Bassetlaw which are aimed at providing communities with local outdoor entertainment over the summer months as lockdown restrictions ease.
