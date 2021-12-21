In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Business Booster campaign calls on Government to provide businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with 100 per cent business rate relief up to and including March 31 2022, and 50 per cent relief afterwards until June 30 2022.

It also urges Government to extend the current 12.5 per cent VAT reduction for hospitality through to March 31 2023, and introduce grants up to £15,000 by rateable value for businesses within the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors.

Chief executive at North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn said: “It’s imperative that businesses in North Notts feel assured by Government that they will be supported this Christmas - helping to mitigate the impact of rising Omicron cases and Plan B interventions that risk catastrophically reducing footfall, alongside business earnings at this vital period of the year.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID

“Our towns have rallied behind businesses in recent months, most notably during the Christmas lights switch-ons and festivities across Retford, Worksop, Tuxford and Harworth.

"While the support of North Notts BID in the recovery has been vital, we are desperate for immediate action from Government if footfall is to dramatically drop again through impending measures. Support must reflect that which was provided during prior lockdowns.”

Susan Hale, owner of The Malt House and Grafton Fine Ales said: “Worksop hasn’t recovered from the floods, we have the highest empty shops units ratio in the UK,” she added.

"This town needs people to survive, but I worry that if further restrictions come into play, then there will be nothing left here at all.”