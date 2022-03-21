The store, in Littlefield Road, closed on Thursday March 17 to allow for a refurbishment to take place.

It will re-open to customers on Thursday March 24 at 8am.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia baby care products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The Aldi, in Dinnington, will re-open to customers later this week.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping.

The store employs 26 people, and Aldi bosses said the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Store manager Julie Nickson said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”