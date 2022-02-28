New owners of Bassetlaw garden launch huge recruitment drive

Cherry Lane has recently took over Retford and Gainsborough Garden Centre, in Saundby.

Vacancies are now available for a variety of permanent roles including assistant manager, warehouse supervisor and sales assistants, both full-time and part-time.

A total of 18 staff are currently employed at the garden centre, in Bar Road, and the new owners said the recruitment drive is part of its plans to build on its current offering.

New departments are being created and product ranges exteded.

Manager at Retford & Gainsborough Garden Centre by Cherry Lane, Lee Jackson, said: “We have exciting plans here at the garden centre to expand and enhance the shopping experience for our customers and we need some extra colleagues to help us do this.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to join a busy, interesting retail environment, owned by a family-run business.

"Whether you’ve got green fingers and a passion for plants, or are just looking for a great new place to work with excellent career prospects, the recruitment day will provide a chance to find out more about the roles available and to apply.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming new team members to work alongside our fantastic existing employees.”

New product ranges will include outdoor furniture, solar lighting, water features and barbecues.

A new pet shop is also planned.

A recruitment open day is being held at the garden centre on Saturday March 5.

Anyone interested in applying for a role is invited to come along and find out more.