New jobs for Worksop as Burger King prepares to open a restaurant

The company is opening the doors of a restaurant soon on Spinella Road, in Worksop – creating 29 new jobs.

Ahead of the opening, Burger King UK will be recruiting 26 restaurant ‘crew’ members, which span both front of house and kitchen roles at the new Worksop site.

The new Burger King is taking shape in Worksop.

Four managerial roles will also be created, with restaurant assistant manager and senior restaurant assistant manager positions currently open for applications.

Amidst the backdrop of a challenging 12-months for the hospitality industry, Burger King said it is continuing to expand its restaurant portfolio across the UK.

People director of Burger King UK, Jeremy Wright, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 29 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Worksop restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”