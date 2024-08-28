Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Enjoy £4 movie tickets this Saturday for National Cinema Day 🎬

This weekend, cinemas across the UK will offer tickets for just £4 as part of National Cinema Day

Over 600 cinemas, including major chains like Cineworld, Odeon and Vue are taking part.

No advance booking is required; simply buy tickets at participating cinemas on the day

Many chains will offer tickets for all screenings, including premium formats like IMAX, for £4

The £4 ticket offer applies to all films, including popular titles like Alien: Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert has revealed how you can get cheap cinema tickets for one weekend only.

This Saturday (31 August) has once again been designated National Cinema Day by Cinema First, the industry body for cinema promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was first introduced in 2021, partly in response to Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the cinema industry

It was a means to boost cinema attendance and support the industry’s recovery in the wake of widespread cinema closures and reduced audience numbers.

Three years on, National Cinema Day has the sole aim of celebrating the joy of going to the movies.

It does this by offering reduced ticket prices across participating cinemas, and this year, over 600 cinemas across the UK will offer all tickets for just £4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Which cinemas are taking part in National Cinema Day?

The special offer includes both major chains and some independent cinemas - check your local independent cinema’s website to see if it is participating.

Cineworld, Odeon and Vue have all confirmed that they will be selling tickets for all screenings, including premium formats like IMAX, for just £4.

If you're a Cineworld Unlimited or Odeon MyLimitless member, the usual additional charges for premium screenings will be waived.

National Cinema Day has said that some cinemas may add extra fees for premium screenings. For instance, Showcase Cinemas has said it will still apply extra charges for premium seating and formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With hundreds of locations under many different chains taking part, it’s best to check with your local cinema.

How do I claim the offer?

You don't need to do anything in advance to claim the £4 ticket offer for National Cinema Day.

Simply head to your local participating cinema on Saturday 31 August and purchase your ticket directly at the box office.

No pre-purchase or special codes are required; just show up, buy your ticket for £4, and enjoy the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also buy tickets in advance, but remember that when purchasing tickets online, a booking fee of up to £1 per ticket may apply, depending on the chain.

What films are on National Cinema Day?

The deal is perfect for entertaining restless children nearing the end of their summer holidays (in England at least), but the £4 tickets apply to all films, not just kids’ movies.

The offer applies to all screenings, and some of the big name films currently in cinemas include It Ends With Us, Alien: Romulus, Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2.

Of course, the movie line-up may vary by cinema, so again it’s best to check local listings before making a decision on what you want to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out on this fantastic cinema deal! It's the perfect opportunity to catch a film you've been wanting to see or enjoy a movie night with friends and family. Share your plans and movie recommendations in the comments section.