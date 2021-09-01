Mayor of Worksop visits nursery open day

Worksop Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Julie Eaton at the nursery open day.

Alphabet House, in Newcastle Avenue, held an open day for parents and families which was also attended by Worksop Mayor councillor Tony Eaton and mayoress Julie Eaton.

Coun Eaton said: “It was a lovely morning and great to see what work they do.”

The Montessori method of education was developed by Italian physician Maria Montessori.

Emphasizing independence, it views children as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating learning in a sufficiently supportive and well-prepared learning environment.