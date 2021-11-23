Lidl confirms coffee shop operator has signed up to its plans for a new store and drive-thru in Worksop

Lidl GB has submitted a planning application to Bassetlaw District Council for a new supermarket, coffee-shop with drive-thru on land off Carlton Road – which would create 70 full and part-time jobs.

The plans also seek outline planning permission for up to 71 new homes on the site.

In addition, improvements to the Blyth Road/Carlton Road junction are also proposed, including allowing for a new pedestrian phase on all arms of the junction.

A Lidl store similar to this one is proposed for Worksop.

Lidl has confirmed to the Worksop Guardian that an operator for the coffee shop with drive-thru has signed up to the scheme.

The planning application also seek permission for the demolition of two residential properties on Blyth Road, but a small retail unit has been removed from the development.

In addition, improvements to the junction of Blyth Road and Carlton Road junction are also proposed, including allowing for a new pedestrian phase on all arms of the junction.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “We are delighted with the positive response from the local community and I would like to thank everyone that has taken the time to send us their feedback.

"Signing an operator for the coffee shop is a positive step towards delivering this exciting scheme and we will announce who will operate the coffee shop with drive-thru soon.”

Plans for a new Tesco at the site had been granted permission in 2012.

A similar application by Lidl was refused by councillors in Decemeber last year after concerns were raised about its impact on the town centre.

According to the planning statement submitted as part of the application, the town centre was revisited but no other “potential alternative sites” for the development were found.

The statement adds: “The application site has easy and convenient access to the town centre with good pedestrian routes along Carlton Road.

"It is considered the site is ‘well connected’ to the town centre and there are no other sequentially preferable sites to accommodate the proposed development.”

Several objections have been submitted to the council, along with some in support of it.

Objections include the increase in traffic and noise, while another resident said “another store and drive-thru” is not needed in Worksop.

One letter in support says it is “essential and of great benefit to people in the north of the town.”