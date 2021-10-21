Kitchen business expands into Worksop with unit at new Vesuvius development

Kitchen Craft Design Limited, which already operates from Chesterfield and Sheffield, has opened new premises on the new Vesuvius development on Spinella Road joining well-known household names at the popular retail park.

The move will see the company, which has a turnover of £2.28m, target Nottinghamshire and expand its 16-strong full-time team to 20, alongside its growing band of sub-contractors.

Director Will Toon, who took over the established 34-year-old company from his dad Andrew, eight years ago, said: “We have big plans.

Laura Sanderson, associate in Wake Smith's commercial property team, and Will Toon.

"Worksop seems the next logical step to complement our bases in Chesterfield and Sheffield.

"It means we are establishing a collection of regional hubs. All our new business is within 30 minutes of our warehouse.

“The new base allows us to have 12 large kitchen displays on show so customers can get a real feel for our high end design and installation.

"The opportunity to locate onto the new and popular Vesuvius development was one we couldn’t turn down. It has both big name brands and a growing footfall.”

“We are now ready to create stunning, practical kitchens for the people of Worksop using innovative design backed by unrivalled customer service.”