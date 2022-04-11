The Harworth and Bircotes Food and Drink Show took place in the town’s civic square on Saturday.

Organised by North Notts BID in partnership with Harworth and Bircotes Town Council, the free event showcased a variety of food and drink offerings – including street food and patisserie stalls as well as a selection of craft beer, cider and gin traders.

The show was also an opportunity for visitors to purchase kitchen, tableware and pottery from local vendors and was a fun day for all the family with entertainment from The Stilt Chefs and a Vegetable Critters Workshop.

Chief executive at North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn, said: “We are delighted to have organised and launched the first Harworth and Bircotes Food and Drink Show in partnership with the town council.

"It was a fantastic, free day out for foodies in North Nottinghamshire and an amazing business-generating opportunity for local food and beverage suppliers.

"The event attracted an additional 20 per cent increase in footfall as opposed to an average Saturday helping to reinvigorate hospitality and drive footfall back into our town centres.”

“We are thrilled to continue expanding the calendar of events organised by North Notts BID across the district, including the eagerly anticipated launch of our Dinosaur Discovery event in Worksop - as well as established favourites such as the North Notts Food Fest and Party in the Square.”

1. Vegetable sculptures The event had free events for families to enjoy such as vegetable sculpture making workshop. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Getting creative Maisie Edwards, aged six, with her vegetable animal that she made at the food and drink show. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Worksop Visitors could enjoy a bee box workshop run by Alan Withington. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Having a sample Bassetlaw Youth Mayor Malachi Carroll tries a honey infused drink from Zzinga Cider's Emma Bassindale. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales