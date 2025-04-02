Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nintendo Switch 2 is finally set to arrive - but how can you pre-order it? 🎮

Nintendo’s new console will be released later in 2025.

It is another hybrid that can both be used on a TV and in handheld mode.

Switch 2 has a new game chat mode - letting you speak with friends and family.

The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been set. After years of anticipation, the lid has been lifted on the console.

Like its predecessor, it is a hybrid between a handheld and a home console - so can be used on your TV as well. Nintendo held a livestream revealing more about the device and the games coming to it this afternoon (April 2).

But you might be wondering when you can get your hands on the Switch 2? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 out?

The console is set to release on June 5 2025. It is a Thursday and is just over two months away.

A June release date had been a major prediction from analysts prior to the event, so it may not come as such a surprise. But while it might feel far, it will be here before you know it.

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

Nintendo did not reveal a cost during its livestream. But the Nintendo Switch 2 website will go live later today (April 2), so more details will be available then.

For British buyers it will start at £395.99 for just the console but £429.99 for the bundle with Mario Kart World.

Where can you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has confirmed that pre-orders will go live on April 8 in the UK and Europe - via the My-Nintendo Store. But at launch a standard console will be available as well as a bundle with Mario Kart World.

On its website it explains: “To reward the most dedicated Nintendo Switch players in Europe and the UK, the opportunity to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console from My Nintendo Store will initially be offered on an invite-only basis to selected Nintendo Switch Online members.”

What are the requirements to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has set out some very strange requirements to be able to pre-order the Switch 2 via the My-Nintendo Store. It includes:

Having to have been a Nintendo Online member for at least two years continuously, prior to March 31 2025.

Have a certain amount of time playing games on the Nintendo Switch (not specified).

Having opted in to receive promotional emails.

Which games are out at launch on the Switch 2?

The show opened with a look at Mario Kart World, the brand new racing game from Nintendo - and a sequel to Mario Kart 8. It is a Switch 2 exclusive and it is a launch title.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a digital-only game also launching the same day as the console. There will also be upgrades to existing Nintendo Switch games - such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - but they will require the purchase of an upgrade pack if you already own the original versions.

Split Fiction, the follow-up to GOTY winner It Takes Two, will be available on Switch 2 on launch date. While Deltarune, from the maker of Undertale, will also be a launch title.

And arriving just over a month after launch will be a brand new Donkey Kong.

What did you think of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .