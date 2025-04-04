Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Find out when your local council will announce funding details and how to apply 💬

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Household Support Fund for 2025-26 is worth £742 million, and aims to assist vulnerable households

English councils must submit their delivery plans to the DWP by May 30, 2025

Local authorities will announce their plans by mid-to-late June, including details on how and when to apply

The scheme is also available in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

As one round of the Household Support Fund (HSF) came to a close on March 31, 2025, another began.

Thousands of households and families across the UK are now looking ahead to see how the next period of funding, running from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, will unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HSF has been an essential lifeline for vulnerable households, helping them cope with rising living costs, and the new funding round is expected to continue providing critical support.

But when can residents expect to hear news about local funding schemes, and what can they expect this time around?

The allocated sum from the Household Support Fund will go towards helping The Daylight Centre assist those affected by the cost-of-living crisis

What’s new for the Household Support Fund in 2025-2026?

A substantial total of £742 million in funding has been made available to county councils and unitary authorities across England.

Funding for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also be maintained (more information on funding in the devolved nations can be found at the bottom of this article)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the next round of funding is often described as an “extension” of the six previous rounds of the HSF, it is technically a brand new grant with its own set of conditions.

As such, local authorities must adapt their delivery plans accordingly. Each council is required to submit a delivery plan to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), applying for their share of the £742 million pot.

These plans will determine how the council will use the funding, which priorities will be addressed, and how the support will be delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans must cover both "crisis" support (help for those facing an immediate need) and "preventative" support (aimed at reducing the likelihood of future financial hardship).

When will local councils announce their plans?

The deadline for local councils to submit their delivery plans to the DWP is Friday, May 30.

From there, the DWP will assess each council’s delivery plan to ensure it aligns with the overall objectives of the Household Support Fund and meets the required guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the exact time frame for approval can vary, reviews could take around a few weeks.

Once things are confirmed, councils will be required to make their plans public, including details about how the application-based portion of the funding will be administered.

There’s no date as to when funding plans and allocations will be in place, but residents can likely expect to find information on their local council’s website about how and when they can apply for the new round of support by mid-to-late-June.

As each local authority’s needs and priorities can differ, the specifics of when and how funding will be made available may vary by area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to check your local council’s website regularly for updates. Many councils will also use social media channels, so following these accounts could be a useful way of staying informed.

How will funding be delivered?

The distribution of Household Support Fund payments will vary depending on the priorities set by each council, but there are some key elements that are likely to remain consistent across the UK.

Most councils will continue to focus on providing support with essential costs, such as food, energy bills, and household items.

Again, it’s important to check your council’s website and social media channels, as a new round of funding means there could be changes in how and to whom payments are made in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligibility criteria could change for instance, though it will still likely depend on the household's financial situation and other factors, such as whether the household has children, is elderly, or contains someone with a disability.

How does the scheme work in the devolved nations?

Scotland

In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.

The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.

Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.

Wales

Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.

The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.

The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants

Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.

Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at ourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.