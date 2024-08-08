Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Household Support Fund is distributing up to £600 to thousands of households to help with essential needs

Local councils are responsible for distributing the funds, with amounts varying by location

The HSF is designed to assist with food, clothing and utility costs during the cost-of-living crisis

The fund is officially available until September, but in some areas, it may run out sooner

Residents are encouraged to apply quickly if they believe they are eligible

Details on how to apply and find local schemes are available on council websites

Thousands of households will soon receive a £600 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils are tasked with distributing these funds to eligible residents, with the amounts varying by location.

The fund aims to help with essential needs such as food, clothing, and utilities, offering support through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

While the HSF is officially available until September, funds in some areas may run out sooner, so act quickly if you believe you are eligible.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes identified over the past week. For information on similar schemes in your area, please scroll to the end of this article.

East Riding of Yorkshire

Residents and families in the East Riding of Yorkshire have until Saturday 31 August 2024 to apply for support payments.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is distributing these payments to help with living expenses. Thousands who receive council tax support have already benefited, but the fund is also open to other applicants.

Those who have not received automatic payments can apply, and successful applicants will receive £200 in cash support for living expenses.

Working households can apply if they meet the following criteria:

They are East Riding residents (receiving a Council Tax bill from East Riding Of Yorkshire Council)

They are employed but not receiving any benefits

Their income is below £28,000 per year for single households or under £33,000 per year for other households

They have under £6,000 in savings or in a bank account

Unpaid carer households need to meet these conditions:

They are East Riding residents

They are unpaid adult carers who do not receive the carer's allowance

The person they care for receives a disability payment

Their income is below £28,000 per year for single households or under £33,000 per year for other households

They have under £6,000 in savings or in a bank account

Eligible households will receive their payment within 20 days of submitting an application and providing all necessary supporting evidence.

For more information, head to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website

Norfolk

The Government has allocated £6.69 million to Norfolk to support residents struggling with the cost of living.

The aid includes assistance for single households, families with or without children, retirees, and people with disabilities.

Norfolk County Council has also extended support to a broader range of low-income households until September 2024.

Residents can receive cost-of-living assistance through vouchers or direct bank payments, depending on their needs.

Households eligible for free school meals will receive vouchers automatically, while others can apply for direct payments for various reasons.

The average award per household is approximately £200, though this varies based on individual circumstances.

Community groups and VCSEs supporting personnel can receive up to £50,000, while individuals can receive grants of up to £100 for energy and food expenses.

Nearly 30,000 children in Norfolk qualify for free school meals, and their households will receive Cost of Living vouchers. Anyone can apply for the support, with each application evaluated on its individual merits.

While most funding requires applications or referrals, households eligible for free school meals will automatically receive vouchers during school holidays.

Payments will be made based on the support requested, and some applicants may receive assistance in late autumn through the Norfolk HSF fund, which is accepting applications until the end of September.

For more information, head to Norfolk County Council’s website

Richmond upon Thames

The London Borough of Richmond upon Thames is providing up to £600 in assistance to thousands of households through the Household Support Fund.

Households can receive up to £300 if they have one or more adults, up to £500 if they have one child and up to £600 if they have two or more children.

Applicants must be over 18, reside in the borough of Richmond, and be struggling with rising food and energy costs or ongoing impacts from Covid-19, such as reduced pay, job loss or Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefit issues.

Households may also face difficulties affording food, energy and other essentials, including white goods, or incur additional costs due to Covid-19.

The council said that individuals with no recourse to public funds are also eligible, particularly if there are community care needs.

The fund is also accessible to those with serious health problems or where there is a risk to a child’s wellbeing.

For more information, head to the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames Council’s website

Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council is offering six different initiatives as part of its local schemes, with the highest payment coming from its Utility Debt Support initiative.

According to Staffordshire County Council's website: "We will continue to prioritise supporting households with the cost of energy through the household support fund.

"Supported through partner organisations we will continue to provide a grant distribution of £450.00 per household directly to the household’s energy supplier."

To determine eligibility, residents can use the professional referral route available across Staffordshire. The application process will remain open until Monday 30 September 2024.

For more information, head to Staffordshire County Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

If you have any questions or need further clarification about the Household Support Fund, don't hesitate to ask! Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.