High street: list of UK shops to shut in 2024 as high streets struggle - including Boots, Carpetright and Tesco
- British high streets are facing increased store closures
- Many shops are closing due to higher overheads, including inflated business rates and increased operating costs
- There has been a significant rise in company insolvencies, with a nearly 18% increase in April 2024 alone
- Notable closures include B&M, B&Q, The Body Shop, and multiple Peacocks, Carpetright and Poundland locations
- The rise of e-commerce continues to impact physical retail stores, contributing to declining foot traffic and sales
It’s been a tough ol’ time for the British high street, which has struggled to rebound fully from Covid-19 lockdowns a few years ago, and now finds itself gripped by the cost-of-living crisis.
As living costs rise, many consumers cut back on discretionary spending. Shops, especially those selling non-essential goods, face reduced foot traffic and lower sales, making it difficult to sustain operations.
Retailers also face significant overhead costs, including high business rates, which have become a substantial burden, and physical stores struggle to compete with the broad selection and competitive pricing available online, leading to declining sales.
The number of companies going bust surged by nearly a fifth in April despite recent figures showing Britain emerged from recession at the start of the year.
Official data from the Insolvency Service showed that total company insolvencies in England and Wales jumped to 2,177 in April – up 18% compared with the previous month and on a year-on-year basis.
But which shops have closed on the British high street in 2024? Here’s an exhaustive list of everything we could find so far. We’ll of course add more closures if and when they come to light.
B&M
B&M closed its store at 14-20 Lord Street, Gainsborough on Wednesday 17 July. But a new B&M store in the same area opened on Saturday 20 July.
It followed the closure of B&M's Oldham Spindles Shopping Centre branch on 22 June, which was quickly replaced by a new location within the same shopping centre on 26 June.
B&Q
B&Q closed its Sudbury store in Suffolk on 20 July due to the expiration of its lease; the landlord plans to redevelop the site.
This closure followed the shutdown of another B&Q store in June.
The Body Shop
The Body Shop fell into administration in early February after previous forecasts for how much funding it would need to keep going proved too low, leading to hundreds of job losses and dozens of store closures.
But earlier in July, it was confirmed that a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania was close to agreeing a rescue deal for The Body Shop
In a joint statement issued by Jatania’s investment firm Aurea and administrators of The Body Shop International, they said it is hoped that a deal can be struck in the “coming weeks”.
Any rescue deal could provide the necessary funding to stabilise The Body Shop's finances, allowing it to continue operations without the immediate threat of further closures or job losses.
Depending on the terms of the deal, there is a possibility that some previously closed stores could be reopened, but this would depend on the viability and performance of specific locations.
Card Factory
Card Factory closed its Teviot Street store in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on 20 July.
The company continues to operate a nearby store in the Antonine Shopping Centre, located just 0.2 miles away.
A spokesperson stated that the decision was part of an ongoing review of its store network.
Carpetright
Earlier this month, Carpetright was acquired in a rescue deal by rival company Tapi, but it will still close over 200 stores, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
On Monday 22 July, it was announced that Tapi would purchase 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand, and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
The deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.
Here is a complete list of the 213 stores expected to close in the coming days, as provided by PwC. Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores.
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don
- Aberystwyth
- Abingdon
- Altrincham
- Andover
- Ashford
- Ashington
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Aylesbury
- Ayr
- Banbury
- Barnstaple
- Barrow-in-Furness
- Bath
- Bedford
- Belfast – Boucher Road
- Belfast – Newtownabbey
- Berwick
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Blyth
- Bolton
- Bolton (FV)
- Bracknell
- Braintree
- Brentford
- Bridgend
- Brighton
- Bristol – Cribbs
- Bristol Eagleswood Hub
- Bromley
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Caerphilly
- Cambridge
- Cannock – Orbital
- Canterbury
- Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
- Cardiff – Newport Road
- Carlisle
- Chadwell Heath
- Chelmsford
- Chelmsford (FV)
- Cheltenham
- Chester
- Christchurch
- Colchester
- Colindale
- Coventry – Alvis
- Crawley
- Crawley (FV)
- Crewe
- Croydon (FV)
- Cwmbran
- Dartford
- Derby
- Devizes
- Dorchester
- Dundee
- Dunfermline
- Dunstable
- Durham
- East Dereham
- East Grinstead
- East Kilbride
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh – Newcraighall
- Edinburgh – Straiton
- Edmonton
- Elgin
- Enfield (FV)
- Evesham
- Exeter
- Falkirk
- Fareham
- Farnham
- Feltham
- Frome
- Gateshead
- Gerrards Cross
- Gillingham
- Glasgow GWR
- Glastonbury
- Glenrothes
- Gravesend
- Guernsey
- Guildford (FV)
- Guiseley
- Hanley
- Harlow
- Hartlepool
- Harwich
- Hastings
- Havant
- Haverfordwest
- Hazel Grove
- High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
- Horsham
- Hull – Clough Road
- Hull – St Andrews Quay
- Huntingdon
- Inverness
- Ipswich – Euro
- Irvine
- Isle of Wight
- Jersey
- Keighley
- Kendal
- Kettering
- Kingston (FV)
- Kirkcaldy
- Leeds Birstall (FV)
- Leicester
- Letchworth
- Lincoln
- Liverpool – Aintree
- Livingston
- Llandudno
- Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
- London – Beckton
- London – Charlton
- London – Ealing Common
- London – Hammersmith
- London – Old Kent Road
- London – Staples Corner
- London – Streatham
- London – Walworth
- Lowestoft
- Manchester – Trafford Park
- Manchester (FV)
- Market Harborough
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milton Keynes
- Newhaven
- Newport
- Newton Abbot
- Northallerton (within Barkers)
- Northampton
- Northampton (FV)
- Norwich – Sweet Briar
- Nottingham – Arnold
- Nottingham – Castle Meadow
- Nuneaton
- Oldbury
- Orpington
- Oswestry
- Oxford
- Oxford 2
- Paisley
- Perth
- Poole – Wessex Gate
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Rayleigh
- Reading – Reading Gate
- Redditch
- Reigate
- Rochdale
- Romford – Gallows Corner
- Romford – Rom Valley
- Rugby
- Salisbury
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
- Sheffield – Drakehouse
- Sheffield – Meadowhall
- Shrewsbury
- Sittingbourne
- Slough
- Solihull
- South Ruislip
- Southampton – Nursling
- Southend
- Staines
- Stamford
- Stevenage
- Stirling
- Stockton Storeys
- Sudbury
- Sutton
- Swansea – Llansamlet
- Tamworth
- Taunton
- Telford (FV)
- Thetford
- Tonbridge
- Torquay
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uddingston
- Wakefield
- Wallasey
- Walton-on-Thames
- Warrington – Alban
- Warrington – Pinners Brow
- Washington Hub
- Waterlooville
- Watford
- Wednesbury (FV)
- Wellingborough
- Welwyn Garden City
- West Drayton
- West Thurrock
- Whitehaven
- Winchester
- Wisbech
- Wokingham
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Worksop
- Wrexham
- York – Clifton Moor
- York (FV)
Cineworld
Cineworld has announced plans to close six cinemas across the UK as part of significant restructuring efforts.
The company, part of the world's second-largest cinema chain, has faced challenges since the Covid-19 pandemic, with audience numbers not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
In light of this, the chain plans to close its cinemas in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon Circus.
Cineworld, which also owns Picturehouse, entered administration in July 2023, burdened by nearly £4 billion in debt.
Despite efforts to find a buyer for some or all of its locations, the company opted to close the six sites it considered "commercially unviable." Company representatives have denied media rumours suggesting more closures are planned beyond the six listed.
Clinton Cards
Clinton Cards will close two stores this month: one in Bexhill town centre on Sunday 4 August and another at Castlepoint shopping centre in Bournemouth on Sunday 11 August.
This follows the brand's announcement last year to close 38 stores as part of efforts to avoid insolvency. Six stores have already closed in Cambridgeshire, Cumbria, Hinckley, Kettering, and Northamptonshire.
Co-op
The Co-op store on Weston Road, Meir in Stoke-on-Trent, closed permanently by 13 July.
Staff are expected to be transferred to a nearby Nisa store, though the opening date for that store is not yet known. The closure follows the earlier shutdown of a Co-op branch in Swindon this year.
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer will close its Redhill, Surrey store, located in The Belfry Shopping Centre, on Saturday 17 August.
The 33-year-old branch is shutting as part of the retailer's UK store reshuffle, despite its popularity among local shoppers.
Peacocks
Peacocks closed its Holywell High Street store in Flintshire, Wales, on 25 July.
The store, known for its affordable fashion, follows the earlier closure of Peacocks in the Arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds on 25 January 2024.
Poundland
Poundland closed its Freeman Street store in Grimsby on 2 July. The store, which replaced a Wilko branch last November, has not secured a long-term lease.
A spokesperson said efforts had been made to find new opportunities for affected staff. Poundland’s Hitchin store also closed on 16 July for similar reasons.
Robert Dyas
Robert Dyas closed its Castlepoint store in Bournemouth on 20 July, due to the landlord's decision to divide the unit.
The company is looking for a new location in the area and will continue to serve customers at nearby stores in Poole and Christchurch.
Ted Baker
Ted Baker may soon vanish from British high streets as the struggling fashion chain plans to close all its stores within weeks.
The company operating Ted Baker's UK stores, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), entered administration in March. Since then, 15 UK stores have closed, resulting in approximately 245 job losses.
It was reported on 26 July that staff at the remaining stores have been informed they will lose their jobs when the shops close within three weeks.
It is understood that these plans have not yet been finalised despite the message to employees. Before insolvency, Ted Baker operated 46 UK stores and employed around 975 people.
Tesco
Tesco will close its superstore in Chippenham, Wiltshire, on Thursday 15 August. The closure of the branch in the Emery Gate Shopping Centre was announced in January, with the final closing date recently confirmed.
The closure is expected to be a significant loss for local residents, despite a smaller Tesco Express opening nearby.
Wetherspoon
Wetherspoon is planning to close 36 pubs, though exact closure dates are not yet available.
The first six pubs on the list, including the Jolly Sailor in Bristol and The Regent in Kirkby in Ashfield, are currently under offer and may close soon.
WHSmith
WHSmith will shut its Stanley Square store in Cheshire on Saturday 14 September.
Known for its selection of best-selling books, newspapers and stationery, the store's closure is part of the company's ongoing adjustments.
Wickes
Wickes will close its Moore Street branch in Sheffield on Friday 16 August. This follows the recent closure of a Wickes store in Bristol.
The company has not announced any further store closures beyond these.
The Works
The Works closed its Berwick-upon-Tweed store in Northumberland on 26 July.
The closure followed the retailer's inability to agree on new lease terms for the Marygate premises. A spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their support.
