The company has sent out refund emails to thousands of customers 🤯

Hastings Direct sent two contradictory emails to customers and non-customers

The first email claimed a refund was due due to an overcharge, causing excitement

A follow-up email quickly clarified that the refund email was sent by mistake

Customers were left confused, with some fearing their policies had been altered

Hastings' customer service faced a flood of inquiries as phone lines and websites went down

Insurance company Hastings Direct has left many people scratching their heads, after two bizarre emails were sent out.

Both customers and non-customers alike reported receiving emails from the firm announcing that they had qualified for a refund - before receiving another informing them that the first message was a mistake and should be ignored just moments later.

The first email read: “Since you renewed your car insurance... we’ve discovered an error. Unfortunately, you were charged a higher price than you should have been. We’re now going to make sure you’re refunded everything you’re owed.”

One perplexed commenter on reddit page r/CarTalkUK wrote: “I've never had car insurance with Hastings...”

Around half an hour later, a second email was sent out by Hastings, putting an end to anyone’s hopes that they may have been due for a surprise January reimbursement.

“You may have received an email telling you that we are part refunding you for your renewal,” it said. “Unfortunately, this was sent to you by mistake – so please disregard it.”

Naturally, this has caused everything from confusion to disappointment, with customers not only missing out on refunds, but also wondering if their insurance policies had been altered without their knowledge.

The second email continued: “Just so you know, nothing has changed with your policy, so you don’t need to call us or log in to your Hastings Direct account. Thanks for your understanding and we’re really sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Is it a scam?

It’s certainly caused a headache for Hastings’ customer service staff, who are hurriedly replying to hundreds of bemused customers on social media, confirming that the emails were sent out in error.

It was also reported that Hastings’ websites and phone lines were down as thousands of customers tried to get to the bottom of the issue before the second email was sent out.

Many were concerned that the emails were a scam, but this is not the case (though, of course, there will be no refund).

The messages were both sent officially from Hastings, though in error. Hastings has not yet commented on what may have caused the mistake.

Customers don’t need to take any action, and have been assured by Hastings Direct that nothing has changed with their policies, and there's no need to call or log into their accounts.

Hastings Direct provided us with the following statement:

“We are aware that a number of our customers have received an email regarding a refund for their insurance policy.

“Unfortunately for most, this email was sent in error, and we have let them know they should ignore it, and apologised for any confusion that it may have caused.”

What do you think about Hastings Direct’s email mix-up? Have you ever experienced a similar blunder with a company? Share your thoughts and stories in the comments section.