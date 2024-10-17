Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Halloween just around the corner, many people across the UK are getting into the spirit of the season by putting up elaborate decorations.

While it’s mostly all in good fun, homeowners need to be aware that they could in fact incur substantial fines if their Halloween displays create hazards for others.

Homeowners are legally responsible for any accidents that result from their decorations, including tripping hazards, falling objects or poorly illuminated areas that might lead to injuries.

In previous years, councils have imposed fines, and some residents have even faced legal claims due to unsafe decorations.

"Decorating for Halloween can be a wonderful way to celebrate,” says Brussels Morning reporter, Sarhan Basem, “but homeowners should be aware that liability doesn’t take a holiday.

“Ensuring decorations are securely placed, do not obstruct pathways, and are well-lit can help to prevent accidents and avoid the possibility of fines or legal actions."

As the holiday season draws near (Christmas decorations can be similarly hazardous), UK councils and neighbourhood associations are anticipated to issue additional warnings, encouraging homeowners to prioritise safety in their decorating efforts.

So, if you’re planning to put up an elaborate display of decorations and lights, how can you avoid falling into a potential financial pitfall?

How to avoid Halloween and Christmas decoration fines

Property owners who violate local regulations may face fines, especially if their decorations obstruct pathways, driveways or public pavements. If you’re planning to put up a decorative spectacle, bear these things in mind:

Ensure pathways are clear: Decorations should not obstruct walkways or create tripping hazards.

Decorations should not obstruct walkways or create tripping hazards. Secure all items: Inflatable or heavy items should be secured to avoid being knocked over.

Inflatable or heavy items should be secured to avoid being knocked over. Light it up: Ensure all walkways are well-lit, especially near steps or uneven ground.

Ensure all walkways are well-lit, especially near steps or uneven ground. Avoid obstructing visibility: Ensure that decorations do not obstruct the view of drivers, particularly at junctions or driveways, which could lead to accidents.

Ensure that decorations do not obstruct the view of drivers, particularly at junctions or driveways, which could lead to accidents. Keep decorations away from fire hazards: Use LED candles instead of real flames, and keep decorations away from open flames.

Use LED candles instead of real flames, and keep decorations away from open flames. Check local guidelines: Many councils provide guidelines on safe decorating practices, so check your local authority’s website for specific advice.

Many councils provide guidelines on safe decorating practices, so check your local authority’s website for specific advice. Inform the local council: If you plan to put up large or unusual decorations, consider notifying your local council in advance to ensure compliance with any specific regulations.

If you plan to put up large or unusual decorations, consider notifying your local council in advance to ensure compliance with any specific regulations. Utilise professional services: If you’re unsure about safety standards, consider hiring professional decorators who are knowledgeable about local regulations and best practices.

If you’re unsure about safety standards, consider hiring professional decorators who are knowledgeable about local regulations and best practices. Regular maintenance: Periodically check decorations to ensure they remain safe and intact throughout the holiday season, making repairs or removals as needed.

How much could I be fined?

Fines for non-compliance with safety standards differ among councils, and may range from £100 to £5,000 for minor violations.

In more serious cases, particularly if negligence leads to injury, liabilities can escalate to as much as £50,000.

Additionally, legal claims may be filed if someone is injured on private property due to unsafe decorations.

