Green light for revamp at 'prominent' north Derbyshire pub

Planning chiefs have given the green light for a number of alterations to be carried out at the ‘prominent’ Angel Inn, on Mansfield Road, Clowne.

Work will include the installation of two new pergolas, twinkle lighting and other changes to the pub’s beer garden area.

A report by planning officers on Bolsover District Council’s website describes the pub as ‘occupying a prominent corner position’ on the main road through the village.

North Derbyshire pub the Angel Inn, at Clowne, has been given permission to complete a revamp of its outside areas. Image: Google Maps.

Documents describe it as ‘a 1960s pub building with no architectural or historical significance’.

Pub owners Hawthorn The Community Pub Company said the aim was to create a comfortable seating area.

"The Angel is a community pub and has a successful but limited external trade due to facilities available,” a planning statement says.

“The external works will provide a family-friendly area with a purposely laid out external area which will see the pub become a welcoming venue for the entire community.”

Council officers also responded to a complaint about noise at the pub – and fears this could increase if the alterations go ahead.

“A noise assessment has been submitted which sets out proposals to mitigate the noise and disturbance to residents at adjacent properties, which includes restrictions on hours of operation, restrictions on music outside and the installation of an acoustic fence,” their report adds.

Pub owners also say they are happy to discuss the proposals with any neighbours who have concerns.