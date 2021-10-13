Poundland said is further stepping up its transformation by converting ten of its Fultons chilled and frozen food stores into Poundland or PEP&CO formats in time for Christmas.

As part of a pilot scheme, two Fultons frozen food stores will be converted into Poundland Local convenience stores including the one on Doncaster Road, in Langold, five will become traditional Poundland stores and three will be refurbished as standalone PEP&CO Clothing & Home stores.

Fulton Foods, in Doncaster Road, Langold is to be turned into a Poundland Local.

The announcement comes as Poundland rolls out the next phase of its Diamond ICE project, bringing chilled and frozen food to another 50-plus stores – including a significant number in Northern Ireland - in a project powered by the 2020 acquisition of Barnsley-based frozen food specialist Fultons Foods.

Smaller than a typical Poundland, the Poundland Local stores compact design allows them to serve neighbourhoods not currently served by Poundland and retains full chilled and frozen food range.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: “Today’s announcement is another example of the way we’re transforming the customer offer in our stores.

“And becoming the best Poundland we can be for our shoppers, is what motivates us to move at an amazing pace.

The Fultons Food store in Langold will be converted to a Poundland Local, like this one in Kendray, Barnsley.

“We’re proud that this transformation programme – extending chilled and frozen foods, clothing and homewares is helping support town centres and high streets at a time they need it most.”

Poundland expects to employ around 20 more colleagues across the 10 stores once they have been converted to their new format.

After much demand, customers at another 50 stores, mainly in the south of England and in Northern Ireland, will get new chilled and frozen food ranges between now and early December.

Which Fultons stores are being converted?

The two Fultons stores which will become Poundland Locals: Langold and Holbeck, in Leeds.

Fultons stores to be converted into Poundland stores: Batley, Brighouse, Colne, Killamarsh and Hucknall.