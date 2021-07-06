Food festival 'has given people the confidence that they can come into Worksop town centre safely' - organisers

The North Notts FoodFest in Worksop has been hailed a success.

The rain failed to dampen the spirits of visitors and traders as the annual North Notts FoodFest returned to the town’s Old Market Square on Saturday.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic but this year’s could be held in line with lockdown restrictions.

Visitors enjoyed live demonstrations by celebrity chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and former Masterchef winner Laurence Henry.

Youngsters could have a go at creating vegetable sculptures. Pictured is Poppy Jones, aged 10, with her creation.

There were dozens of artisan food market stalls run by local vendors and showcasing the very best local products.

Children could also take part in free activities including making vegetable sculptures and be entertained by street performers.

Chief executive of North Notts BID Sally Gillborn said the event had given people confidence that they can visit the town centre safely.

Food-based fun from Kate Walford and Kate Vernon of the Fairly Famous Family.

She said: “We were delighted with how the event went. Despite intermittent showers the traders all said they had a great day, with many of them selling out.

"We also had positive comments from a few local businesses who said how good it was to see the town looking so busy.

“The demonstrations from Laurence Henry and Jean-Christophe Novelli were really popular. Jean-Christophe spent time visiting every stall chatting to the traders.

"The children’s activities and entertainment also went down a treat.

Worksop Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Julie Eaton are joined for a taste by the Junior Mayors Malachi Carroll and Holly Foster.

The historic Carroll Brothers fish and chip van brought back fond memories for some visitors.

The distinctive green and gold van was a regular sight in Worksop between the 1950s and 1970s, and was brought back to the town to serve up coal-fired chips at the event.

Sally added: “One lady was really emotional when she saw the Carroll Brothers chip van, as she recalled memories of being a six-year-old, waiting for the bell to ring so she could run out and buy her chips.

“All-in-all it was a great day for Worksop’s businesses and local community and has given people the confidence that they can come into Worksop town centre safely, so that they can shop, eat and drink locally and enjoy the town and its events.”

The early morning rain failed to dampen the spirits of visitors.

Worksop mayor Tony Eaton with TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.