First look inside.
First look inside.

Flannels: first look inside flagship store at Meadowhall now open

The ‘go-to luxury destination in the North’ for fashion and beauty is now open at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

By Steve Jones
Monday, 19th July 2021, 9:23 am

Based in the former House of Fraser store, Flannels boasts more than 200 designer brands for men, women and children - from established international designers to contemporary labels.

Monday’s opening marks the biggest luxury retail investment to date in the city, according to the company, with around £10 million spent transforming the 55,000 sq ft space ahead of its grand opening.

Michael Murray, FLANNELS’ Group head of elevation, said: “We’re confident we are introducing a truly world-class offering to Sheffield, and a beauty concept that disrupts the traditional.

"Continually ripping up the rule book and looking at retail spaces in a different way, this store will be the go-to luxury destination in the North.”

The brand already has an outlet at Shirebrook in Derbyshire.

The company has agreed a 15-year lease at Meadowhall Scroll down for a first look inside.

1. Flannels Meadowhall

First look inside.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

2. Flannels Meadowhall

First look inside.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

3. Flannels Meadowhall

First look inside.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

4. Flannels Meadowhall

First look inside.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo
MeadowhallNorthSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2