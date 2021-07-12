Derbyshire ice cream man is the top of the toppings with customers

Adam Savage in his ice cream van.

Adam Savage, whose round includes Clowne, Mastin Moor, Woodthorpe, Staveley, Barlborough and Bolsover, offers 15 different confectionery toppings on his product.

He said: "I love seeing people happy and when the customers are enjoying their ice cream it's a really great feeling. That said I wanted to put my own stamp on the industry, making it fun and exciting and the trays I’ve produced have done just that."

Ice cream dressed with Oreo, Crunchie, Galaxy Caramel, Bounty, sherbet and bubblegum bottles are among the choices of toppings.

Oreo topping on ice cream.

“The entire range is popular,” said Adam, “but if I had to select the best seller, it would be a close call between Kinder Bueno, Creme Egg, Fizzy MIx or Ferrero Rocher.

"The toppings are available at the van to put on your ice cream straight away. I make the trays fresh for the customers. The trays are available in two sizes and cost £3 or £5 each.”

The Ice Cream Man Adam, as he is popularly known, sells Joe’s Ices which are made in Sheffield and where he began working in 2008.

Adam, 32, who lives in Killamarsh, said: “After just a few days of being there I could see the passion the family had for making ice cream.

Maltesers topping.

"Having manufactured for them for a number of years, Joe's offered me the chance to set up with my own ice cream van and I jumped at the chance and have enjoyed it ever since.

"I have the one van at the moment but looking to add more in the near future. The demand and positive feedback has been overwhelming which I’m thrilled about.”

The recent heatwave has helped to drive up business which took a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fizzy Mix is popular with Adam Savage's customers.

Adam said: "The sun really boosts our sales, although sometimes the streets can go quiet as people head off somewhere else, so street trading can have its tough times.

"The past 17 months have brought the toughest conditions the ice cream industry has seen for decades and the lockdown season has been a huge blow for us.

"In order to keep going I used Facebook to post competitions so that customers remembered my brand, then as the restrictions lifted, it was a case of adjusting quickly to a new way of trading, having the safety measures in place so that when I hit the streets customers were confident to buy from me.

"With that in mind I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for supporting me in the past and look forward to serving you the best ice cream in Derbyshire in the very near future.”

Kinder Bueno topping

