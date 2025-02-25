Council tax: how much is my council tax bill rising in every East Midlands area in April 2025/26 - check rates

Council tax increases are on the way for millions in the UK this April 📊

Council tax bills are set to increase for millions of households across England, Scotland, and Wales this April.

Although the government will increase its funding to local councils for 2025/26, the Local Government Association has stated that council finances are still facing "extremely challenging" conditions.

In England, councils with social care responsibilities can raise council tax by up to 4.99% each year without holding a referendum, while smaller councils without social care duties can increase bills by up to 2.99%.

But for 2025-26, the government has allowed six areas to exceed the 4.99% limit. So, what does this mean for council tax increases in the East Midlands? We've compiled a list of the 10 local councils to find out.

The following are ranked from lowest to highest increase, with details on whether the rises are proposed (i.e., still pending approval) or confirmed as of writing.

Lincolnshire County Council has agreed to raise council tax by 2.99% in the next year. Councillors approved the budget for 2025/26 during a recent meeting. The increase means council tax for a Band D property will rise from £1,578.69 to £1,625.85 per year.

1. Lincolnshire (2.99% confirmed)

1. Lincolnshire (2.99% confirmed)

Lincolnshire County Council has agreed to raise council tax by 2.99% in the next year. Councillors approved the budget for 2025/26 during a recent meeting. The increase means council tax for a Band D property will rise from £1,578.69 to £1,625.85 per year.

Nottinghamshire County Council is proposing a 4.84% increase in council tax for the year beginning in April 2025. This is for the council's portion of household tax bills.

2. Nottinghamshire (4.84% proposed)

2. Nottinghamshire (4.84% proposed)

Nottinghamshire County Council is proposing a 4.84% increase in council tax for the year beginning in April 2025. This is for the council's portion of household tax bills.

Derby City Council's council tax is expected to increase by 4.99% for 2025/2026, in line with previous years. This increase is intended to help the council provide services and become more financially sustainable.

3. Derby (4.99% proposed)

3. Derby (4.99% proposed)

Derby City Council's council tax is expected to increase by 4.99% for 2025/2026, in line with previous years. This increase is intended to help the council provide services and become more financially sustainable.

In Derbyshire, council tax increased by 4.99% for the 2024 to 2025 financial year. This increase was split into a 2% increase for adult social care and a 2.99% increase for general spending.

4. Derbyshire (4.99% confirmed)

4. Derbyshire (4.99% confirmed)

In Derbyshire, council tax increased by 4.99% for the 2024 to 2025 financial year. This increase was split into a 2% increase for adult social care and a 2.99% increase for general spending.

