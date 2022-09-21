Nearly two-thirds of homes in Bassetlaw have poor energy efficiency ratings – amid warnings of soaring fuel poverty across England

However, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign group said the new measures would be an ‘expensive sticking plaster’ if not accompanied by longer-term investment in energy efficiency and renewables.

Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics shows 63 per cent of houses had a ranking of ‘D’ or below as of March 2021 – the latest figures – meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.

Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A, the most efficient, to G, the least – meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates 6.9 million households across the UK will suffer fuel poverty this winter, even after the new price guarantee – including around 5.3 million households in England.

The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were about 3.2m English households in fuel poverty in 2020, including 7,670 in Bassetlaw.

And separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show, as of August, 17 per cent of dwellings in Bassetlaw did not have their lofts insulated, and 12 per cent were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 9,100 and 6,400 homes respectively.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, called the PM's announcement ‘good news’, but warned more must done for those most in need.

He said: “The new Government must not forget the most vulnerable need targeted support.