More than 10,000 to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment in Bassetlaw

People with disabilities are facing some of the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, having more care and mobility needs than the general population.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimates 12,000 individuals in Bassetlaw can expect the payment from this week, with the Government saying the majority of those eligible will have received it by the start of October.

Those who already receive a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically, the Government has said.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng described the scheme as ‘providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable’.

Despite this, some have called for more support, including disability charity Scope, who said the £150 payment ‘won't touch the sides’ for many living with disabilities.

James Taylor, Scope director of strategy, said they had been ‘inundated’ with calls from disabled people wondering how to keep warm this winter, even with the new price freeze.

He warned the soaring cost of energy could have a ‘devastating impact’ on the health of people with disabilities, if they are forced to keep the heating off.

This week’s payment is separate to the £650 cost-of-living payment, the first instalment of which landed over the summer.

The Government said in July 12,800 people were eligible for that payment in Bassetlaw, including those on Universal Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, and those receiving child tax credits.

In total, the DWP estimates about 6.3 million people are eligible for the disability payment across Great Britain, including 451,000 in the East Midlands.

Those eligible for the payment include people who on May 25 were receiving disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Armed Forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or war pension mobility supplement.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: “We know disabled people face additional costs and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.