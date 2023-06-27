Connect Fibre will help Edwinstowe Cricket Club stay connected to the community

News you can trust since 1895
Connect Fibre broadband will be helping Edwinstowe Cricket Club stay connected to its community this season.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

A spokesman from Connect Fibre said: “We all know a good full fibre broadband connection is the key to staying on top of your game. That’s one of the reasons we are excited to announce Edwinstowe Cricket Club is the latest sports team Connect Fibre will support this season.

“We believe the club and its vibrant and growing youth programme, rich history, strong sense of community and love of the game allows Connect Fibre to continue its mission to connect people, communities and towns with a much fairer and faster full fibre broadband network. A win, win situation for all involved.

“Whats more, with homes in Edwinstowe now featuring Connect Fibre’s full fibre broadband, customers can stream all the Ashes wickets, classic catches, fours and sixes in the garden on the UK's best Wi-Fi guarantee.”

