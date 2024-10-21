Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The intriguing history of the annual shopping event - and when it falls this year 🛍️

Black Friday 2024 falls on the day after US Thanksgiving

The event marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, offering major discounts

Originally, ‘Black Friday’ referred to a financial crash in 1869 before evolving into a shopping term

In the 1950s, Philadelphia police coined the phrase to describe post-Thanksgiving crowd chaos

By the 1980s, retailers rebranded Black Friday as a day when businesses became profitable

Today, it's a global shopping event with deep discounts on everything from electronics to clothing

Each year, as November approaches, anticipation builds for one of the most highly anticipated shopping events on the calendar: Black Friday.

The annual event marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, drawing millions of shoppers both in stores and online.

It represents a golden opportunity to snag deals on a wide range of products, from electronics and appliances to clothing, toys, and home goods.

But when exactly is Black Friday in 2024, and how did it become the retail phenomenon that it is today?

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday has an intriguing and somewhat surprising history that dates back over a century. While today it's synonymous with deals and discounts, the term "Black Friday" originally had a much darker connotation.

The first recorded use of "Black Friday" can be traced to 24 September 1869, when a financial crisis shook the US economy. On that day, two Wall Street financiers, Jay Gould and James Fisk, attempted to corner the gold market, leading to a market crash.

Their actions caused gold prices to plummet, sparking financial panic and bankrupting many investors. This was the original "Black Friday," marked by economic disaster rather than consumer excitement.

But the term took on a new meaning in the 1950s and 1960s in Philadelphia, where police officers coined the phrase to describe the chaotic day after Thanksgiving.

On this day, large crowds of shoppers flooded into the city, creating traffic jams, overcrowded stores and a surge in shoplifting. For police, it was a challenging day to manage, hence the term "Black Friday", referring to the chaos.

It wasn’t until the 1980s that retailers successfully rebranded Black Friday into the shopping event we know today.

Retailers began promoting the idea that this day was when businesses finally moved “into the black” (meaning profitability) after operating at a loss ("in the red") for most of the year.

This positive spin transformed Black Friday from a dreaded day for workers into an eagerly anticipated occasion for both retailers and consumers alike.

While the day originated in the US, its popularity has expanded globally, with retailers around the world offering significant discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Today, many shoppers look forward to Black Friday as they prepare for the upcoming holiday season, and it is an ideal time to purchase gifts at discounted prices.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

In 2024, Thanksgiving will be on Thursday 28 November, meaning Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November.#

What does it mean for shoppers?

Black Friday is significant for shoppers for a number of reasons. For one, it’s known for offering some of the deepest discounts of the year, with many items marked down significantly.

Many retailers also reserve their best deals for Black Friday, offering exclusive promotions that aren’t available at any other time of year.

In some cases, these offers are only available for a limited time or in limited quantities, making it a competitive shopping experience for those hunting for the best bargains.

But the chaos of physical shops can be avoided, and with the rise of online shopping, it’s easier than ever for consumers to take advantage of Black Friday deals from the comfort of their homes.

How do you plan to shop on Black Friday this year - are you a fan of the in-store experience, or do you prefer snagging deals online from the comfort of your home? Share your tips, tricks and shopping experiences in the comments.