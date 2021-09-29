Planning permission has been granted for 66 holiday lodges at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford.

Theme park bosses said the new lodges will create 20 new jobs and it is hoped they will be built in time for the half-term holidays in February next year.

Construction work has now started and each lodge will feature a unique mural inside.

Sundown Adventureland’s owner Gaynor Corr said: “We’ve always been aware of how lucky we are as a family to live here, on this wonderful park and in this wider, picturesque countryside.

"So we decided as a family we wanted to give our guests the chance to experience a bit of that too.

“I think it also shows how committed we are to the local area.

"The expansion should lead to more than 20 new jobs as we seek more staff to help keep the lodges in pristine condition for each new guest that arrives.”

Half of the cabins will have private hot tubs.

The lodges will have a two-night minimum stay, and tickets to the theme park will be bought separately.

Residents will also have access to the Crash Landings indoor play area and restaurant.

They will be available to book for 42 weeks of the year, including Christmas.