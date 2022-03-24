Bassetlaw bedding company with celebrity client list opens its new showroom and workshop to the public

Bedmakers Penrose Products, based in Swanton Close, Retford manufacturers luxury wool bedding and soft furnishings using alpaca wool fibre.

The family-run business makes all its products using traditional techniques in its workshop and is launching its new showroom where visitors will have behind the scenes access to see exactly where and how their bedding is made.

With a celebrity client list, including the cast of Hollywood blockbuster The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Penrose Products is experienced in designing luxury bedding for the most discerning of customers.

Bedmakers Penrose Products is opening its showroom and workshop in Retford to the public.

This year Penrose will celebrate their 16th year making natural fibre bedding and soft furnishings, a milestone its proud of given the challenges it has faced during the last five years.

The onset of Brexit, followed by the pandemic, meant plans to open a showroom were halted but with restrictions lifted it’s now ready to welcome the public to its workshop in Retford where they can be a part of the manufacturing process.

Founder Paul Whittey said: “We are a bedding shop with a difference.

"We don’t believe in a one size fits all approach to sleep.

"Sleep is a hugely personal experience and so it makes perfects sense that people should be able to design their bed to perfectly serve their needs.”

He added: “We have spent years working on projects up and down the country but we are truly excited to show those right on our doorstep what we are capable of.

"We believe everyone should have good sleep and access to our services and want to show people there are accessible options for everyone.

"We will be hosting an open event and welcome everyone to come down to meet the makers, before we launch our by appointment service.”