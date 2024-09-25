Bank closures: the UK areas with the worst bank branch access revealed by Which?, and the North is hardest hit
Bank branch closures are reshaping access to banking across the UK 📉
- Over 60% of UK bank branches have closed since 2015, totaling 6,161 closures
- Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest bank branch access, with only 4.4 branches per 100,000 people
- 30 parliamentary constituencies lack any bank branch, affecting over three million residents
- New FCA rules aim to protect local communities by assessing cash access needs before branch closures
- Major banks plan to establish 350 banking hubs by 2029 to replace closed branches, but progress is slow