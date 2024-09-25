Bank closures: the UK areas with the worst bank branch access revealed by Which?, and the North is hardest hit

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST
Bank branch closures are reshaping access to banking across the UK 📉
  • Over 60% of UK bank branches have closed since 2015, totaling 6,161 closures
  • Yorkshire and the Humber has the lowest bank branch access, with only 4.4 branches per 100,000 people
  • 30 parliamentary constituencies lack any bank branch, affecting over three million residents
  • New FCA rules aim to protect local communities by assessing cash access needs before branch closures
  • Major banks plan to establish 350 banking hubs by 2029 to replace closed branches, but progress is slow