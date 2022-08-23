Construction company in the frame for public sector works
Nottinghamshire-based contractor Henry Brothers Midlands has won a coveted place on a framework which could see it carry out works across the region.
The company has been appointed to Lot 2 of the YORbuild3 Minor Works Framework, which is helps public bodies procure contractor to carry out works.
It has been successful for the South region of the framework, which covers local authorities, public sector bodies and third sector organisations in the South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire – including Bassetlaw Council – and North Derbyshire areas.
Henry Brothers has been selected for the Lot which includes new build and refurbishment projects valued between £1 million and £4m, and it is estimated about £60m of work over four years will be procured for the South region of the framework via the Lot.
Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midland, said: “This is great news for Henry Brothers as we continue to expand our portfolio.
“It is the eighth framework Henry Brothers Midlands is currently on, meaning we have access to a significant pipeline of work in a range of sectors, including health, local authorities, and education.
“We look forward to working in partnership with clients who procure via the YORbuild3 Minor Works Framework.”
The South region of the framework is being procured by Rotherham Council and relates to the area covered by the Sheffield Local Enterprise Partnership. It includes the areas overseen by Barnsley Council, Doncaster Council, Rotherham Council, Sheffield Council, Derbyshire Dales Council, Bassetlaw District Council, North East Derbyshire Council, Chesterfield Council and Bolsover District Council.