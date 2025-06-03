Column: New businesses open in Worksop as Bargain Bedz arrives and Hadigari expands on Bridge Street

Office space at old Citizens Advice building

Firstly, I would like to welcome Bargain Bedz to Worksop. Bargain Bedz have taken over the shop at 64 Bridge St previously occupied by Love it Fashion. It is a family-run business, they also have shops in Retford and Newark. The shop has a large display of beds and mattresses at varying prices. It was great to see that this shop was not empty for long and I wish Kelly and the team all the best in their new venture.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some readers will remember the Citizens Advise Bureau when it was located on Central Avenue in Worksop. Years ago they relocated to Queens Building and, more recently, to offices at the top of Bridge St.

The original Central Avenue building was unoccupied for many years and the frontage became a place for drinking, drug taking and rough sleepers. Thanks to Louise and the team at New Cloud Properties, the interior of the building has been redeveloped into a high standard office space offering 3 fully fitted offices, a meeting room and kitchen. The team has also included cctv and wifi. A new glazed front has been installed with the help of a shop frontage grant, the new front will stop people from using the frontage as a shelter. If your business is looking for office space, I would recommend you pop in and take a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of the Hadigari Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant on Bridge Place, the owner has taken an adjoining empty shop to further expand his restaurant business. It’s great to see new businesses both opening and expanding in the town centre.

Philip Jackson

A planning application for a further adult gaming centre at the old Greenwoods men’s clothing store on Bridge St has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council. As there are already two gaming centres plus other venues with gaming machines in the town centre, I attended a recent planning meeting and spoke in objection to the application. There have also been over 20 letters of objection from the public. Councilors voted against the application and refused planning permission.

For further information about the work of the Business Forum email [email protected]