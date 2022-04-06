Co-op staff at full throttle to meet Bassetlaw Easter egg demand
Central England Co-op colleagues have been working around the clock to ensure shelves at all its stores – including its three in Hucknall – are stocked full of chocolate treats in time for Easter.
The team at Co-op’s Food Distribution Centre (FDC) in Leicester, have been hard at work since Christmas Eve to make sure that shoppers can enjoy their chocolatey treats over the Easter period.
Since then the team has helped shift a whopping 400,000 Easter eggs to hundreds of stores.
Robin Farrell, head of distribution and logistics at Central England Co-operative, said: “Easter is always a busy time for us in distribution, but many people will not know that our planning starts all the way back to Christmas Eve.
“Since then, our hard working and dedicated team have been working non-stop to ensure that our customers are able to enjoy all of their favourite treats this Easter when they visit one of our stores.”