The team at Co-op’s Food Distribution Centre (FDC) in Leicester, have been hard at work since Christmas Eve to make sure that shoppers can enjoy their chocolatey treats over the Easter period.

Since then the team has helped shift a whopping 400,000 Easter eggs to hundreds of stores.

Robin Farrell, head of distribution and logistics at Central England Co-operative, said: “Easter is always a busy time for us in distribution, but many people will not know that our planning starts all the way back to Christmas Eve.

More than 400,000 Easter eggs have been dispatched from the Co-op's food distribution centre to stores around the UK.