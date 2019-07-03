Clowne mum’s home-made skin cream beats off experts to win award

A mum from Clowne who was still mixing her own creams in the kitchen until only 18 months ago has landed one of the top awards in the skin care industry.

Emma Salt triumphed at the Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards, beating off some of the biggest names in natural skin care.

Her ‘Sirius Magic’ cream was originally made to treat her own children’s dry skin after she was unable to find something that worked. Now, it has beaten hundreds of entries to win a silver medal at the awards.

Emma said: “I am in shock at the news. I only got into the industry by accident after my frustrations at not being able to find a natural quality cream.

“I do have a fair amount of knowledge, but it actually comes from a background in animal health.

“I have an MSc in equine health and welfare and have spent years taking good care of the skin of my ponies and dogs.

“It’s only in more recent years that I have retrained and started working on human skin as a massage therapist and then as an aromatherapist.”

Emma’s Sirius range has also been named a plastic-free champion after ridding itself of avoidable throw-away plastic.

EMMA Salt is the first to admit she is not your stereotypical skin care boss. She said: “I live in jeans and wellies most of the time, and I’d rather have an extra hour in bed than wash and dry my hair in the morning!”

But she knows there could now be massive changes afoot for her Sirius Therapies products after winning the Green Parent award.

She added: “I am totally passionate about making the most natural products in the most environmentally-friendly way possible. All my creams are vegan and made with recyclable or reusable packaging. I am even hoping to introduce a jar-return and recycling scheme very soon.”