Clever heating upgrade at golf hotel wins award for Dinnington energy experts

Dinnington-based BGES Group scooped a coveted Building Controls Industry Association award for the complex building management system upgrade at the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel and Spa.

BGES Group won technical innovation of the year for the project, which integrates the controls of three legacy heating and cooling systems and a new closed loop water source heat pump system. As part of a drive to decarbonise hotel energy use, water from the golf course lake is used as the main heat source.

The system was designed and fitted by Geyser Thermal Energy.

A Dinnington business has won a major industry award for a hotel heat decarbonisation project.

Pipework takes water from the lake to the heat pump in the main plantroom. The resort’s old oil-fired boilers and chiller were replaced with a low-energy heat pump system, linked to a solar array installed onsite.

The upgrade was designed and installed by BGES Group. It provides intelligent monitoring and control of plant. The control and visibility is contributing towards a reduction in energy input demand for the club’s heating/cooling and hot water - from 1,410kW to below 100kW.

The design also helps hotel staff understand what the energy loads are in the pool, spa and air conditioning.

BGES Group also made the final shortlist in the best service and maintenance provider category for its work at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Two BGES Group team members – Paul Brown and Lewis Stevenson – were finalists in the engineer of the year and young engineer of the year categories respectively.

Managing director of BGES Group, Gareth Barber said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by such a respected industry body as the BCIA with our award win.

"This project is a perfect example of the work we are doing to drive energy efficiency and support heat decarbonisation in buildings.

“I’m also very proud that Paul Brown and Lewis Stevenson have been recognised for their individual achievements, as well as the team behind the outstanding work we are doing at Sheffield Children’s.