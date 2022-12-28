Enterprise Rent-A-Car Worksop donated £5,000 to Bassetlaw Food Bank and £2,500 to Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) earlier this month, to support their services over the festive period.

It came after Dylan Longbottom, a student at Sheffield Hallam University on a management internship at Enterprise Worksop, nominated the charities to receive the grants after volunteering with them both as a pupil at Outwood Academy Valley.

While presenting the cheques to Bassetlaw Food Bank, Mr Longbottom volunteered his time at the centre alongside Enterprise Worksop branch manager Joshua Wardell, and area manager Abby Connolly.

The team at Enterprise Worksop present a large cheque to Bassetlaw Food Bank. L-R Abby Connolly, Dylan Longbottom and Josh Wardell from Enterprise, and Bassetlaw Food Bank assistant manager Ellen Ryan, and fundraising manager Laura Kennedy.

Mr Longbottom said it felt “good” to support the charities again. He said: “Enterprise like to give back to the community in whatever way they can, and this was a way that I could get involved and give back to the charities I've helped out previously.

“Volunteering was my first workplace experience. It was insightful to actually work with a team of people, learning those key people skills, and seeing different people from different walks of life, especially at the food bank.

"We’re hoping to try and develop a more regular relationship with them.”

BCVS CEO Andria Birch with Dylan Longbottom and Josh Wardell from Enterprise.

Chris Turnbull, general manager at Enterprise (North East), said: “We are thrilled to support Bassetlaw Food Bank and the fantastic work they do to distribute food to those who need it most.

“Food insecurity is a critical issue in communities around the world, and often, it’s an issue that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“I’m proud of our employees who have gone above and beyond to volunteer at Bassetlaw Food Bank and bring our community values to life.

Ellen Ryan, assistant manager at Bassetlaw Food Bank, said: “Support from people and businesses in the local community enables Bassetlaw Food Bank to help as many families as we do with emergency food parcels and other projects, like the Bassetlaw Community Shop.”