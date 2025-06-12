Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council marks ABM Precast Solutions Ltd 20th Anniversary with visit
To commemorate the occasion, the Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Tony Eaton BCA, paid a special visit to ABM’s Nottinghamshire headquarters.
During his visit, Councillor Eaton was treated to a detailed presentation outlining ABM’s impressive history, which spans two decades of supplying high-quality precast solutions to major infrastructure and construction projects across the UK.
The presentation showcased some of the company’s landmark achievements, including many projects of nationally significant such as HS2.
Councillor Eaton was also given an insight into ABM’s robust quality management systems, which underpin the company’s reputation for reliability and excellence. The discussion turned to the future, as ABM’s leadership team shared their ambitions for growth, investment in new technology, and continued commitment to supporting the local economy through skilled employment and innovation.
The visit concluded with a guided tour of ABM’s production facility and stock yard, where Councillor Eaton observed first-hand the scale and precision involved in the manufacture of prestressed concrete beams and other specialist products.
Speaking after the visit, ABM Precast Solutions’ Managing Director, Sean Minihane, added:
“We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years in business and to welcome Councillor Eaton to our site. Our success is built on the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our ongoing commitment to excellence. We look forward to many more years of growth, partnership, and contribution to the region.”