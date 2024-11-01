Celebrating spooky season at Amazon in Kegworth

Amazon welcomes staff and their families to mark Halloween with games in the FC.

Spooky season arrived at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Kegworth as the team hosted a Halloween-themed family event for team members and their families during October half term.

The event, which was planned as a thank you to the Kegworth team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers around the UK, involved fancy dress, Halloween treats and music.

The day also kicked off the start of Amazon’s peak season, with further fun events in the works for party season in November and December.

Andrada Gavrila, an employee from Amazon in Kegworth, said:

Luna, 6 months, finds the sweats

“We love hosting fun days on site at Amazon in Kegworth and I want to thank my colleagues for planning such a great event. My son had a ball getting involved in the activities and I was grateful for the help keeping them occupied over their half term break.”

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, added:

“Our Halloween event was a great way to kick off what will be our most packed party season of the year. We love showing our team’s children around our building. Events like this are also a great way for us to thank those brilliant team members for all they do fulfilling orders for Amazon customers in Kegworth and all over the UK.”