‘WhatNext in North Notts’ is returning to the district with a series of events being delivered by Bassetlaw District Council and sponsored by North Notts BID.

At each event, around 35 exhibitors including businesses, services and education providers will showcase a range of the career and education options available in North Nottinghamshire.

'WhatNext in North Notts' will be taking place to inform young people and job changers of local career pathways.

The events will also help to shape the future workforce and connect businesses with potential talent.

The event for Retford will be hosted by Retford Post 16 Centre and take place on March 9 to coincide with National Careers Week.

Local students will visit between 9:00am – 3:30pm, with the public able to attend from 3:30pm – 5:00pm.

For Worksop, WhatNext will take place on April 20 at Outwood Academy Valley.

School bookings will commence at 08:30am – 2:30pm and the public opening will follow from 2:30pm – 4:30pm.

David Tomlinson, director at Moody Direct Ltd said: "The WhatNext events are a fantastic way to put us directly in front of young people.

“We can show them what opportunities are available to them locally, without the need to go to university.

“In the past we've struggled to recruit apprentices as awareness of what can actually be gained from an engineering apprenticeship is limited.

“That's why it's important to us to be at the WhatNext events and improve young people's understanding of what's available to them in their local community."

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “WhatNext is a significant opportunity for people across the district to go further and faster in their careers by talking directly to potential future employers and learning establishments.

“These events are also a chance for local businesses and services to show what they have to offer and engage with potential future employees.”

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, added: “One of the BIDs key priorities is ‘Keeping Talent Local’.

“The WhatNext events enable us to inform people of the excellent local education, training and employment opportunities that are available, and will hopefully encourage employers to recruit locally.”