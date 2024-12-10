Car dealer group founder Farhad Tailor wins prestigious business award

The founder of one of the UK’s most successful used car and van dealership groups – which has a showroom in Retford Road, Worksop – has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Farhad Tailor, Managing Director of V12 Sports & Classics, said he was ‘‘beyond grateful’’ to have been named Outstanding Male Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Asian Business Chamber of Commerce Awards, held at Birmingham International Convention Centre.

Almost 30 companies, organisations and individuals competed for honours at the annual awards ceremony, which recognises businesses and charities from across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

The award for Farhad Tailor is a reflection of his outstanding leadership and vision, as well as his remarkable achievements at the helm of V12 Sports & Classics. It highlights not only the business’s success but also its value to the automotive industry and the communities in which it operates.

Farhad Tailor, owner and Managing Director of V12 Sports & Classics, centre, receives his trophy from Saqib Ayub, Centre Head, Scholars School System. Also in the picture are, from left, Rayyan Tailor, Farhad’s son; actor Nitin Ganatra, who hosted the evening; Omar Rashid, President of the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce; Asiya Shaikh, Farhad’s wife; and his daughter Zaynah Tailor.

Chair of the judging panel for 2024 was Raj Kandola, who praised the ‘‘exceptional calibre’’ of award nominees and paid tribute to their ‘‘talent, innovation and dedication’’.

V12 Sports & Classics, based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, started life as a business run from Farhad’s driveway and has grown to become one of the best-known used car and van dealer groups in the country.

As well encompassing four retail sites in Hinckley, Wolverhampton, Worksop and Stoke-on-Trent, it operates a busy preparation centre that turns around at least 70 vehicles a day, plus a separate head office. Around 17,000 used cars and vans are supplied by the team to customers every year.

Farhad said: ‘‘I am beyond grateful to have been recognised as Outstanding Male Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 by the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce. This award is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the incredible team, partners and supporters who have believed in my vision and journey.

‘‘Building and growing V12 Sports & Classics has been a challenging yet deeply rewarding experience. Every success we’ve achieved comes from hard work, resilience, and the trust of those who walk this path with us.

‘‘A huge thank you to the Asian Business Chamber of Commerce, the sponsors, and everyone who made the awards evening so special. I’d also like to congratulate all the other winners and nominees – your stories are truly inspiring!

‘‘This award motivates me to aim even higher, continue innovating, and support others in their entrepreneurial journeys. Here’s to breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and building a brighter future together!’’