Cake-loving fans do not need to wait until the big day to tuck in as The Original Cake Company has produced the nation’s first cake Advent calendar, complete with 24 doors filled with Christmas confection.

The uniquely decorated box of goodies encases individually wrapped and decorated fruit or chocolate truffle cakes to enjoy throughout December in the run up to Christmas.

Managing director Simon Woodiwiss, who has been at the helm of The Original Cake Company for the last 10 years, said: “We have been making cakes the old-fashioned way for 50 years and this year we wanted to do something different for our cake-loving customers.

Simon Woodiwiss from The Original Cake Co

“What better way is there to enjoy the festive period and get into the Christmas spirit than looking forward to a surprise cake every day.

“The advent calendar is the perfect gift for a cake-loving friend or family member and perfect for sharing with your work colleagues in the office or giving as a gift to your employees.

“We have such a talented and creative team at The Original Cake Company – the Advent calendar really shows off everything we love doing – providing beautiful and delicious hand-baked cakes to the nation."

Advertisement

The team at The Original Cake Company

Alongside the Christmas Advent Calendar which retails at £39.95, The Original Cake Company also offers a range of gifts perfect for entertaining or giving to friends and family.

All the cakes are produced the old-fashioned way, by hand, and made by a team of talented bakers.

The Original Cake Company employs 35 people and supplies retailers including Harvey Nichols, Liberty London, The Sandringham Gift Shop and the Houses of Parliament.

Advertisement

The whole range is available to order on its website for next day delivery as well as being available in many online retailers including Amazon, Yumbles and Not On The High Street.

Simon Woodiwiss from The Original Cake Co

The Original Cake Company not only supplies its cakes directly from its website, but it also offers a wholesale cake delivery service to local cafes, delis, and farm shops.