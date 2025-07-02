Business Column: Worksop Pride grows from small event to major celebration

Next weekend Worksop town centre is again hosting Worksop Pride. Eight years ago, Crystal Lucas the founder of Worksop Pride, came to my office and said she was looking to create a Worksop Pride event and would I be able to help.

The first event was quite small and was held at the Masonic Hall off Queen St. From that first small event we now have a large town centre event and parade.

This year’s event will start with the parade from the railway station to the Old Market Square. The two stages will have varying types of artists including an Abba tribute Band. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, food stalls, licensed bar, market area, free face painting and free fairground rides for the kids.

A few months ago, Jamie and his team opened Amor Cocktail Lounge at the top of Bridge St. The team has recently been given permission to create an outside drinking area. It’s nice to see people socializing at the front of the venue. The team has also taken over the Swan on Castle Street and created a traditional pub environment with a beer garden. Their next venture will be to create a sports bar at the old Yorkshire Bank.

Savvy Tech has moved to Bridge St. following relocation from the Priory Centre. The shop which sells a large range of phones, accessories and vapes is currently benefiting from the additional footfall of the high street compared to that of the Priory Centre. Savvy Tech have recently introduced a Business-to-Business discount scheme on selected products.

Worksop Business Forum held its AGM earlier this week to elect the following Executive members for 2025/2026 Philip Jackson, Jayne Otter, John Simmonds, Emma Outlaw, and Diana Kaponas we currently have vacancies for Secretary and Event coordinator. We also agreed meeting dates for the following year and received the Treasurers Report. The AGM booklet which contains the Chairs report, accounts and reflects decisions made at the meeting will be circulated to town centre businesses and is available in the Forums office.

For further information about the work of the Business Forum and how you can get involved in helping the Town Centre email [email protected]