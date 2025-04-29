Business Column: If businesses are to survive in Worksop they must be supported

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firstly, I would like to welcome Admiral Slots to Worksop. Admiral Casino and Slots is a 24/7 adult gaming centre and has occupied the retail unit previously M & Co ladies wear, which has been empty for many months. The venue has been fitted out to a high standard and has 89 gaming machines.

Games include customer favorites, Piggy Prizes, Fishing Frenzy and Bigg Bass Bonanza. Sally, who manages the centre explained that one of the games pays out a £500 jackpot. I wish Sally and her team every success.

Sadly, Bridge St. has lost a ladies and girls fashion shop, Love it Fashion. Over the past months the shop has suffered from a massive drop in customer footfall and has now relocated to Chesterfield. We must all bear in mind that if businesses are to survive in Worksop they must be supported by the public. As I have said before, “Use it or lose it.”

Last Saturday saw the Worksop Business Forums' St George's Day event at the Priory Church.

Escafeld Mediaeval Society reenactment at Priory Church

The event funded by the Charter Trustees was well attended and included mock sword fights and medieval battles by Escafeld Medieval Society display team. Children and families were also invited to try archery and experience medieval living, circus skills, crafts and face painting.

The Priory church was open for visitors to look round and have light refreshments. The Priory Gatehouse Trust opened the gates to allow visitors to go up and see the displays in the Great Hall. To find out more about the Gatehouse go to www.wpgct.org.uk.

After about nine years of planning, work has now started on the Newgate Medical Centre new build. The new three-story building will be built behind the Cinema on vacant land adjacent to the current Medical Centre. This land has been vacant for many years and is at last put to good use. The building will include up to 27 rooms over three floors for Consultation, Nurses and Treatment rooms. The work is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

For further information about the work of the Business Forum email [email protected]