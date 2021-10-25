Business booming for Worksop warehousing company

Business is booming for Carlton Forest 3PL after adding a further 100,000 square foot site to its ever-growing portfolio,

The warehouse, located at Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, close to the A1, is being used for stock storage, management, and fulfilment for two retailers to support them with their supply chain management.

Adam Jones, Managing Director at Carlton Forest 3PL said: “We continue to seek opportunities to grow our customer base and the reputation that we have secured for our high levels of customer service are paying dividends as businesses seek partnership agreements with us.

L-R: Alistair Plant, Business Development Manager; Lisa Tomlinson, Head of Operations; Adam Jones, Managing Director – all at Carlton Forest 3PL

“This latest acquisition highlights our ability to create tailor made solutions in strategic locations that suit our customer requirements and allows us to integrate the site into our business operations with ease.”

As well as expanding the firm’s building portfolio the move has also created 10 new jobs.

The site is now fully operational and has resulted in the employment of 10 staff from the Worksop area after the previous company operating from the building went into administration.

The companies’ entire portfolio of warehouse space now exceeds 1.3m square foot.

Managing Director Mr Jones is now looking forward to the future and is confident about how things are progressing.

He added: “This latest acquisition joins our sites at Worksop, Hellaby and Bawtry Park and gives us great flexibility in offering support to businesses who are either based in the region or who are seeking a distribution hub in the area. 2022 already looks exciting for us with further expansion planned and warehouse acquisitions already in the pipeline.”

The Carlton Forest 3PL team is also shortlisted at this year’s UK Packaging Awards in the Co-Pack and Fulfilment Category. The winner will be announced on November 12.