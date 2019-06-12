Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age returns to Meadowhall but this time with new rules

Build-A-Bear's Pay Your Age event is returning to Meadowhall next month but there won't be the same huge queues as last year.

Shoppers reported nine-hour queues at the shopping centre last year as they waited to pick up their cuddly toys.

The shop's first ever Pay Your Age Day meant that shoppers could get their hands on an adorable friend from just £1.

This resulted in chaotic scenes at Build-A-Bears across the country, with Meadowhall eventually having to turn customers away.

In order to participate in the promotion, parents had to join the free Build-A-Bear bonus reward scheme, providing a valid email address and name.

However, this year shouldn't see anywhere near the same levels of queues, with shoppers needing to enter a sweepstake to take part.

Build-A-Bear has confirmed that more than 200,000 winners will be chosen to take part.

Those entering the Count Your Candles sweepstake will be in with the chance of winning a birthday part experience and the Pay Your Age event.

Shoppers need to register between June 11 and 16 to be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes.

If you are lucky enough to win, then you will be able to visit the Build-A-Bear workshop between June 24 and 28.

How to enter

Sign in to your bonus club account

Complete the new birthday profile

Enter for a chance to receive a Pay Your Age ticket (valid select days between June 24 and 28) or win a birthday party experience valued at £200.

For more information visit www.buildabear.co.uk/promotions-and-events/pay-your-age