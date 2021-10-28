Harron Homes colleagues from the head office in Barlborough and across the developments swapped their standard uniform for pink clothing on October 22 to fundraise for Breast Cancer Now.

Site teams were seen donning neon hats, hi-vis vests, and even tutus for the cause.

Together they raised £90 which will go towards the valuable work Breast Cancer Now conducts with both world class research and providing care and support to those already affected by cancer.

The Harron team at Brierley Heath dressed in pink for Breast Cancer Now

Wear it Pink day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK and 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the fundraiser which has raised over £36 million since 2002.

Helen Robinson, Senior Sales Manager for Harron Homes North Midlands said, “It was wonderful to see so many of our colleagues come together in fundraising.

“Cancer affects so many of us every year, especially breast cancer which is the most common in the UK.